Police recover pump action guns, blood stained clothes from over-speeding car

Juliana Francis

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command who acted on a hunch after sighting an over-speeding car in the state have recovered two pump action guns, clothes stained with blood and an SUV.

The spokesman of the Command, Ikenga Tochukwu, said the incident occurred on August 3, 2023 at about 8:30pm.

He said this was when a detachment of Police-led Forward Operating Base at Aguata while on patrol of Uga-Ezinifite Expressway saw an SUV drive past at a terrible speed.

Tochukwu said: “Suspecting that the driver and occupants may be kidnappers with an abducted victim, the team went in pursuit.

“Several kilometres later the team found the vehicle in a ditch but without any occupant.

“They found clothing with blood stains in the vehicle as well as two Pump Action Guns and a machete.

“The vehicle, a wine-coloured Mercedes GLK 350 4matic with Registration No. Enugu ENU 484 JV was recovered and deposited for safekeeping at Area Command Headquarters in Uga.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye while commending the Joint Security Team for its vigilance has ordered a full-scale investigation to locate the owner of the vehicle and ascertain circumstances leading to the recovery of arms and offensive weapons from the fleeing hoodlums.

“He enjoined people in the neighbourhood not to harbour criminals but to turn them over to law enforcement in the interest and safety of the state.”