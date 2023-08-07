Female pastor, two others nabbed for kidnapping, collecting N5.5m ransom

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested three suspects for kidnapping a woman in Obinoba community of Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state.

The arrest came after the kidnappers had collected N2 million ransom and jewelries worth N3.5 million as ransom.

Those arrested are a self acclaimed pastor and wife to the leader of the gang, Franca Okuzu; Kabi Kester, 43; and Henry Owojero, 42.

Celestine Okuzor Nova, the owner of the house in which the victim was held captive for six days, is now at large.

Other suspects at large are Uche (surname unknown), Chinedu Etudo and Nweke (surname unknown).

READ ALSO:

Niger Republic: Customs CG puts officers at borders on red alert

The spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, confirmed the development on Sunday.

Edafe said in a statement that the woman and her children were on the way back from their shop at about 10:30pm on July 19 when three men armed with guns accosted them at the entrance of their house in Obinoba and took her away.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police said: “On 26/7/2023, the kidnappers released the victim after collecting a ransom of Two Million Naira (N2,000,000) and other jewelleries worth about Three Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N3,500,000).

“Armed with relevant information, the command embarked on an intelligence-led investigation which paid off when on 4/8/2023, the operatives arrested one Kabi Kester ‘m’ aged 43 years.

“Suspect when interrogated, confessed to being a member of the gang that kidnapped the woman.”

Edafe said Kester’s confession led to the arrest of two other suspects: Henry Owojero and Franca Okuzor, adding that they all confessed to their involvement in the crime and went further to name four others: Celestine Okuzor Nova, Uche (surname unknown), Chinedu Etudo, and Nweke (surname unknown) as members of the gang.