Police neutralise one bandit, arrest two others in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command said its operatives have neutralised one bandit at Amana Maimadachi village in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The command also said it arrested two suspected bandits and recovered one AK47 Rifle at Saminaka in Lere LGA.

This was contained in a statement by the spokesman of the command, DSP Muhammad Jalige, on Sunday in Kaduna.

He said the unrelenting onslaught against criminal elements and hoodlums by the command recorded another major breakthrough.

Jalige said: “As operatives attached to Rigachikun Division on January 14, at about 0100hours received a distressed call that bandits have invaded the residence of one, Umar Ibrahim at Amana Maimadachi village, to carrying out their nefarious activities.

“Upon receipt of the distress report, the crack operatives alongside other local security stakeholders swiftly mobilised and moved to the location where they engaged the bandits and thwarted their attempt to kidnap law abiding citizens.

“The operatives tactically executed the operation, one of the bandits clad in military camouflage uniform was neutralided, while others escaped with serious gunshots injuries.

“A serviceable AK47 Rifle loaded with four rounds of live ammunition has recovered from the neutralised bandit.”

Jalige disclosed that operatives of the command attached to Saminaka Division acted on credible information and launched a successful operation on January 13, at Warsa Piti Area of Saminaka Lere LGA.

He said the police arrested two suspected bandits in the raid.

He said: “When a thorough search was conducted on them, a locally fabricated GPMG Rifle with six rounds of live ammunition and a Dane gun were equally recovered.”

Jalige said the suspects were currently assisting the police in their investigations, adding that they would soon be charged to court.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku, as commending the gallantry of the personnel in various operations across the State.

Anyoku ordered for rigorous patrol of the general area to arrest the fleeing bandits and a thorough investigation of the arrested suspects to checkmate their criminal activities.

While reiterating the commitment of the command to protect lives and property, Anyoku urged residents of the state to cooperate with police and other security agencies.