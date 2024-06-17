Police nabs fleeing ex-convict, one other for alleged burglary

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested one fleeing ex-convict, Waris Lasisi, and another suspect identified as Ojeneye Monday for alleged involvement in burglary activities in the Aregbe axis of the state

According to a Situation Report seen by The Eagle Online, the suspects were arrested following credible information.

The credible information was made available to the Aregbe Police Division.

The report stated: “On receipt of the intelligence, detectives were deployed to smoke them out of their hideout which led to the arrest of the said Ojeneye Sunday at a blackspot in Sabo Onions Market, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

“The ex-convict who recently completed his jail term, Waris Lasisi, a notorious burglar who has been on the run, was also spotted at a blackspot in Akingbala CDA and was arrested.”

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the arrests to The Eagle Online.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, said the duo had confessed to the allegations levelled against them, adding that efforts are being made to ensure the arrest of a member of the gang still at large.