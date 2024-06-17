MoneyMaster to showcase mobile wallet at Ojude Oba festival

As the ancient city of Ijebu ode gets set to host another Ojude Oba festival, Nigeria’s leading payment service bank, Moneymaster Payment Service Bank Limited, has concluded arrangements to be part of the annual event where the indigenes of Ijebuland will be onboarded to the bank’s multipurpose mobile wallet.

Ojude Oba typically holds on the third day of Eid-El-Kabir, where different cultural age groups put up a spectacular parade.

They do this to pay homage to the Awujale of Ijebualand.

Preparatory to the event, MoneyMaster had embarked on a month-long market activation across Ijebuland to onboard the indigenes to one of its digital banking platforms: mobile wallet, through which customers can transfer, withdraw from an agent, buy airtime and pay utility bills.

In a statement, MoneyMaster opined that once the majority of Nigerians embrace mobile wallets, which enables them to cultivate a more convenient savings habit and also make payments with ease, the nation’s move towards a cashless economy will become a reality.

“While we rejoice with the people of Ijebuland at this time, we also want to showcase what we have in MoneyMaster’s mobile wallet that can help various people to enjoy seamless banking from their phones,” the statement noted.

Also Read:

Licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria in August 2020 and insured by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Commission, MoneyMaster Payment Service promotes financial inclusion in furtherance of the Nigerian financial literacy initiative driven by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

With MoneyMaster, Nigerians can open mobile wallets, savings accounts, individual and business accounts to make payments, buy airtime, and pay utility bills to over 4,000 companies.

The bank was recently appointed a payment partner to the Ounje Eko initiative by the Lagos State Government in its bid to provide discounted food items to residents of the state amidst rising cost of food items.