Police nab suspected organiser of retired Brigadier General’s murder

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory has arrested the suspected organiser of the murder of a retired Brigadier General, Uwem Udokwere, in his Sunshine Estate home in Abuja.

Benneth Igweh, the Commissioner of Police in charge of FCT, disclosed this at a news conference on Monday in Abuja.

He said the suspect, an escapee of Kuje jail break, resident in Mararaba area of Nasarawa State, was arrested on July 17 in a hotel in Kano, on his way out of the country.

Igweh said the late general’s service pistol, his wrist watch, his wife’s jewellery, carted away after the murder were recovered from the suspect’s residence in Mararaba during an operation.

He said 79 bottles of codeine were also recovered from the suspect’s residence.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the command had on June 24, announced the arrest of four suspects in connection with the murder of the brigadier general.

The CP said operatives from Utako Division led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Victor Godfrey have arrested three suspects over armed robbery and kidnapping.

He said the operatives trailed a Golf Vento vehicle with registration No. KWL 368 CP, suspected to be driven by a gang of armed robbers in Jabi area of Abuja.

Also Read:

“Upon sighting the police operatives, the suspects opened fire which resulted in a gun duel.

“The suspects succumbed to the superior fire power and prowess of the police that led to the arrest of three of the gang members,” he said.

Igweh said the suspects had confessed to the crime, adding that the fourth escaped with bullet wounds.

He said two English pistols, two magazines, 49 live ammunition, three torchlights and several charms were recovered from the suspects.

The CP said operatives from the command have also arrested eight suspects in connection with vandalism and theft of cables from government institutions.

He said the suspects were arrested in Kabusa area of Abuja, following intelligence that a lot of cables have been removed and burnt, ready to be transported to the receivers.

Igweh said a truck loaded with suspected stolen household items, scraps of butchered stolen vehicles and other items as well as a bus loaded with burnt cables were recovered from the suspects.

He said six suspected stolen vehicles, allegedly ready to be butchered, were also recovered from the suspects who operate at Kabusa “pantaker”.

Igweh said the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

Post Views: 0