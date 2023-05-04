Police in Kaduna arrest 350 suspects on urban gangsterism

The Kaduna State Police Command says it has arrested 350 suspects for urban gangsterism, popularly known as Sara-Suka, in the metropolis.

The spokesperson of the Command, Muhammad Jalige, made the disclosure at a news briefing on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Jalige, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the command had recorded successes in its continuous fight against all forms of criminality in the state.

He explained that the police had sustained relentless efforts towards the manhunt on bandits and other perpetrators of crimes in line with the directives of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

He added that the Command recently launched a serious manhunt across suspected criminals hideouts in some identified black spots within Kaduna Metropolis and its environs.

Jalige said: “Following the public outcry on the nefarious activities of these criminal elements otherwise known as ‘Sara Suka’ operating within the city centre, we have mounted surveillance and regular patrol to fish out those criminals.”

He said the command organised constant raids on the hideouts of the hoodlums with a view to having a crime-free society, where law abiding citizens would be allowed to go about their lawful businesses without fear of being molested or intimidated.

“The gallant determination of our personnel has yielded positive results with the arrest of 350 suspects and they would soon be prosecuted,” he said.

According to Jalige, some of the exhibits recovered from the suspects included illicit drugs, 57 bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp weighing 1,710 kg, phones, sharp knives, scissors, cudgels, master keys, vehicles and motorcycles of different brands.

He said: “It is worthy noting that some miscreants who adopted a new method of dispossessing citizens of their valuables by spraying substance suspected to be acid on their victims, especially in Malali and Badarawa areas, have equally been arrested and currently undergoing investigation.

“The Command reiterates its commitment towards ensuring the security and safety of the people of the state.”

Jalige warned that criminals would have no hiding place in the state.

He appreciated residents of the state for their untiring support, without which the success and achievements wouldn’t have been recorded, urging them not relent as security was everybody’s business.

“All incidences must be reported to the nearest police station, and avoid taking the law into your hands,” he advised citizens of the state.