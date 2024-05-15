Ogun: One killed, another arrested during cult clash

A man, simply identified as Segun, has been killed in a cult clash at Bode Olude Junction in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The cult member, popularly called Ojo Ibo, was killed during the cult clash on May 14, 2025 at about 9:30pm.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, the casualties from the clash would have been more but for the timely arrival of operatives of the Ogun State Police Command.

This was because the cult members arrived at Bode Olude in their numbers on three motorcycles and started attacking themselves amid sporadic shooting.

This led to panic among residents of the area who fled in different directions.

Segun, who was found in a pool of blood, had his right wrist slashed after he was chased and hauled down by the cult members.

An eyewitness said one of the suspected cult members, Ishola Joseph of 10 Owu Baptist Church, Totoro, Abeokuta, was arrested by members of the public amid the chaos and arrival of the police teams.

According to sources who spoke with The Eagle Online, after the area was combed by a patrol team led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police and the Anti-Cultism Team, Segun’s body was retrieved and deposited at Ijaiye State Hospital, Abeokuta.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the cult clash.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, said investigations were on for the arrest of the fleeing cult members and their eventual prosecution.