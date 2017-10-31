Police in FCT arrest 37 armed robbery suspects

The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Sadiq Bello, said the command arrested 37 suspects in connection with armed robbery in the territory.

Bello made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on arrest by operatives of the command on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said some of the suspects are: Joshua Nyelwa, 31; Solomon Yakubu, 31; Moses Moses; and Emmanuel Gambo, all of 69 Road, Gwarimpa, FCT.

Others are: Manu Abdullahi, Musilimu Abba, Yahaya Musa, Shagari Ibrahim, Godwin Samson, 27, among others.

He added that Joshua Nyelwa, who was a former security guard to one of the robbery victims, was arrested in Gwarimpa, FCT, on October 23, while his cohorts were arrested in Kaduna on October 22.

He said that the victim’s car, a black Ford Jeep and a cell phone were recovered from the suspects.

The police chief explained that the arrest followed proactive security measures deployed by the command.

The commissioner said investigation was ongoing and all the suspects would be charged to court.

Bello said the command had improved on visibility policing that deters criminals from committing crimes.

He said: “We have improved on our visibility policing, which is a crime prevention strategy that deters would-be criminals.”

He said the strategy that was more pronounced around speed breakers and traffic intersections, had contributed to reduction in cases of hand bag and cell phones snatching.

Bello said: “We know we are not there yet; we want to assure FCT residents that we will continue with what we have started and try to improve on it.

“I hereby reassure the public that the police command in FCT would do whatever it takes to improve on safety and security in the territory.”

He urged the public to cooperate and collaborate with police for peace and tranquility in the territory.

The commissioner also advised the public to always do a security check with the police before employing private security guards in their houses.

The police in FCT recently uncovered an illegal firearm factory and arrested three suspects.