Police confirm abduction of three UNICAL students

The Cross River State Police Command, on Sunday, confirmed the abduction of three students of the University of Calabar.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo gave the confirmation.

She said the students were abducted on Thursday night at one of the university hostels inside the campus.

Ugbo, who didn’t give details of the abduction, however, said the police were working in collaboration with other agencies to rescue the students.

A source who pleaded anonymity gave the names of the students as Ojang Precious Ebejin, a 200-level student of the Department of Medicine and Surgery, Ugwu Chukwuemeka, a 300-level student of the Department of Genetics and Biotechnology, and Damilola Dickson, a final-year student of the same Department.