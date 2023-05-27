Police begin probe of killing of traditional ruler, prime minister

The Police in Imo State have begun investigation into Thursday’s murder of the traditional ruler of Orsu Obodo community in Oguta Local Government Area of the state, Eze Victor Ijioma, by gunmen.

Gunmen shot the traditional ruler dead in his car at Izombo community in the council area and set him ablaze thereafter.

The police are also investigating the murder of the traditional prime minister of Mgbele community in the same council area, also on Thursday.

The traditional prime minister of Mgbele community was killed in his town.

Spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, ASP Henry Okoye, told newsmen in Owerri on Friday that the Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Barde, had launched a team of investigators to arrest the fleeing gunmen.

Okoye added that security patrols had been increased in the areas to restore confidence in the minds of residents.

He said: “Mr. Barde condemns in strong terms the gruesome murders and has inaugurated teams of security men to go all out to arrest the hoodlums.

“We are collaborating with the military and we have increased security presence in the areas with the view to arresting the killers.

“The Commissioner of Police commiserates with the families of the killed community leaders and prays that God gives them the fortitude to bear these irreparable losses.”

The murder of Eze Ijioma brought to four the number of traditional rulers killed by gunmen in Imo State in recent times.

On November 14, 2022, gunmen invaded Obudi Agwa community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State and killed five persons, including the traditional ruler, Eze Ignitus Asor.

While the traditional ruler, two palace chiefs and two other members of the community died on the spot, others, including the traditional Prime Minister, Chief Stephen Ajoku, were injured.

The traditional ruler and his cabinet members were in a meeting when the gunmen struck.

Apart from invading Agwa, the gunmen also stormed neighbouring Mgbele community, shot a pregnant woman and a local security officer.

Earlier than Thursday’s murders, gunmen assassinated the traditional ruler of Okwudor Autonomous Community, Eze E. Duruebere, and that of Ihebinowerre Autonomous Community, both in Njaba, Eze Sampson Osunwa.

The gunmen stormed a meeting of some traditional rulers and stakeholders at Nnenasa and opened fire, killing the two traditional rulers instantly