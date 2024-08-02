Police arrest scores of protesters defying curfew in Borno

Police operatives in Borno State have reportedly arrested scores of protesters mostly youth who defied the 24-hour curfew imposed in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

According to sources, hundreds of protesters from the densely populated area of Gwange Ward of the metropolis, despite the curfew, trooped out on the Lagos streets and started destroying public property including vandalization of slaps and flowers on the dual carriageway.

It was gathered that it took the quick intervention of the military who deployed soldiers within the community to bring sanity as people scamper for safety.

Meanwhile, the leadership of Network for Civil Society Organizations in Borno State (NECSOB) is concerned about the unfolding situation surrounding the protests in the state.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Executive Director of the Network, Comrade Bulama Abiso, a copy which was made available to our Correspondent on Friday.

While acknowledging the right of citizens to peaceful protest, Abiso also recognizes that this right is not absolute as it confers on every citizen the responsibility to respect the rights of others.

“Sadly, we have received information from across the state on the number of deaths since the commencement of this protest, they are alarming and unacceptable.

“In this regard, we note the following: Citizens should as a matter of urgency remain law abiding and desist from causing mayhem, fish out hoodlums who are out to take advantage of this protest, and report them to the appropriate authorities.

“We also caution that citizens should comply with the statewide curfew imposed by the authorities in efforts to restore law and order.

“It’s also pertinent that the security operative should operate with decorum and according to the dictates of the laws, resorting to threat, intimidation, cajoling and use of force may cause more harm than good.

“We are also calling on the authorities to investigate the destruction of properties, rampant killings and shootings recorded within the span of a few hours following the commencement of the protest.

“Finally, NECSOB is calling on all stakeholders to eschew dialogue and call for calmness so as to avert further loss of lives and properties. The state is ours, and is our responsibility to protect it,”Abiso said

