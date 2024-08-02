Day 2 : Don’t block roads, Police warn protesters in Rivers

As the #EndbadGovernance protest enters day 2, the Rivers State Police Command, on Friday, said it would not condone the protesters blocking roads in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Olatunji Disu, who addressed the protesters on Friday morning, commended the protesters for their peaceful coordination and deposition.

Disu, however, told the protesters that police would not allow them to block roads and cause panic in the state, urging the protesters to use sides of the roads in the process.

He said: “So far so good, I am saying thank you. If you think we are going to come here and have a confrontation with you, you have failed. If that is what is on your mind, then it will not happen.

“But at the same time, I want us to know that we don’t want you to block the road. We will stay here with you. Our job is to protect you. Anywhere you want to go we will go with you.

“I thank you so much. May the Almighty God continue to be our guide. You guys have been so wonderful to us, whether you like it or not. You guys know your right and you stand by it.

“You have been assisting the police. I have worked almost everywhere in this country, but the level of cooperation I get from you, I have not gotten anywhere.”

