Police arrest man for allegedly killing commercial sex worker

The police in Enugu State have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a commercial sex worker to death on Sunday following a disagreement he had with the woman.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement on Monday, said the incident happened at about 3:30am at Onuato Street, Enugu.

Amaraizu said the victim accompanied the suspect to his apartment where they had a disagreement, which resulted in a scuffle that led to her death.

He said the suspect, who picked up the sex worker at Rangers Avenue on October 22, had agreed with her that he would pay her N4,000 after passing the night with him.

The PPRO quoted the suspect as disclosing that he had drunk to his fill and that on arrival, because it was already getting late, he demanded that they had sex immediately.

Amaraizu said: “His request did not influence anything as the deceased allegedly requested to finish what she was inhaling in order to be in the mood for the business of the day.

“The accused maintained that after several hours of pressuring her and without any answer, he slept off and woke up before 3am.”

The police spokesman said the accused immediately ordered the sex worker to leave the apartment since the aim of bringing her appeared to have been defeated.

He said: “The accused said that the deceased resisted the order and allegedly warned him to beware as she would not succumb to any person’s threat whatsoever.

“She later headed for a kitchen knife that was seen in the kitchen spot of the suspect’s room after allegedly biting him.

“The accused further revealed that a fight suddenly broke out between them and as the deceased tried to stab him to death with the kitchen knife, he overpowered her.”

Amaraizu quoted the suspect as saying that the kitchen knife went straight to the stomach of the deceased and he finally stabbed her on the neck region and she died.

The police spokesman said that the accused later wrapped her body and hurriedly arranged to travel to Lagos.

According to him, the suspect was nabbed, following a tip off from members of a local vigilante.

He said the body was recovered from the apartment and deposited at the mortuary of the Eastern Nigeria Medical Centre, Enugu, as investigations into the incident had commenced.