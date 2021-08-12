Police arrest daredevil robbers in Lagos, recover weapons, ATM cards

Operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS) arrested two armed robbers on Wednesday 9th August, 2021at about 0330hrs, along the Akowonjo Road, Alimosho.

The suspects: Samuel Akabueze, 31, and Onuoha Joshua, 37, both from Imo State, were arrested for driving a Lexus SUV with registration number LSD 666 GK “suspiciously” along Akowonjo Road.

RRS operatives trailed them to the point of arrest, “after suspecting them of underhand dealings,” a statement by the state’s command of the police said.

Exhibits found on them include a locally made gun with two rounds of ammunition, four ATM cards (EcoBank and Access Bank), charms, BRT cowry card, two different keys of another different Lexus SUV and a motorcycle.

“Upon interrogation, they were found to be notorious criminals perpetrating a series of robbery incidents across different locations in Lagos,” the statement added.

It said that both suspects also confessed to being members of the Aye Confraternity.

The Commander of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, has transferred both suspects to the Lagos State command for discreet investigation.