Polaris Bank receives recognition for Supporting Women Empowerment

The International Women Society Skills Acquisition Centre, Lekki, Lagos State has honoured Polaris Bank with the prestigious “Providers & Enablers” Award in recognition of the Bank’s remarkable commitment and significant contributions to women empowerment, particularly in the area of vocational, skills training and capacity building for women, as undertaken by the IWS .

The award ceremony was held at a special graduation ceremony on July 27, 2023 at IWS Skills Centre, Lekki, Lagos.

Esteemed representatives from various organisations, community leaders and women who have benefitted from the vocational and skills training programmes were present to celebrate the momentous occasion.

The IWS Centre, renowned for its dedication to uplifting women in the community, showcased a compelling video presentation that highlighted the transformational impact of the collaboration between the Centre and Polaris Bank.

Through these skill-building programmes, women from diverse backgrounds have been empowered to pursue their passions, unlock their potential, and become self-reliant contributors to society.

Kehinde Akinwunmi, the Principal of the IWS Skills Acquisition Centre, Lekki, delivered an impassioned speech expressing his gratitude to Polaris Bank for its unyielding support in nurturing the dreams and aspirations of countless women.

Akinwunmi also emphasised the pivotal role played by the Bank in providing financial resources and scholarships for 21 students, enabling the Centre to expand its reach and positively impact the lives of even more women.

Responding to the recognition, Polaris Bank’s Head of Sustainability, Yemi Akinrelere, who received the award on behalf of the Bank, reaffirmed its commitment to advancing gender equality and promoting women’s empowerment in line with Principle 4 of the Nigerian Sustainable Banking Principle and as a cornerstone of its Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

Akinrelere said: “At Polaris Bank, we believe that empowering women is not just a moral imperative, but an essential driver of social progress and economic growth.

“We are honoured to partner with the International Women Society Skills Acquisition Centre in their noble mission, and we remain committed to supporting women’s advancement and fostering an inclusive and equitable society.”

Also Read:

The collaboration between Polaris Bank and the IWS Skills Acquisition Centre continues to serve as a shining example of how public-private partnerships can catalyse positive change and uplift entire communities.

By equipping women with the necessary skills and knowledge, both institutions have empowered many women – young and the not-too-old – to seize new opportunities, break barriers and become agents of change in their respective fields.

One of the landmark contributions of Polaris Bank to the IWS Skills Acquisition Centre was the donation of a multi-million-naira ICT Laboratory for digital and ICT-related capacity building for students of the Centre amongst other supports.