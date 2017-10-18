Plateau youths to Buhari: Over 100 have been killed by Fulani herdsmen

Youths in Plateau State on Tuesday wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari decrying the killing of over 100 indigenes of the state by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The youths urged Buhari to intervene by stopping the killings.

In the letter by the Plateau Youth G-17 Peace and Progressive Forum, the youths said over 100 people had been killed, dozens injured, houses razed and property looted in Miango in Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

The convener of PY G-17 PPF, Dachung Bagos, said in the petition: “As the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces doubling as the Chief Security Officer of the nation, we call on you to intervene and give the needed attention to the genocide ongoing in Plateau State.

“There has been breach of security and outbreak of violence in Bassa, Jos North, Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Bokkos LGAs where people are constantly attacked, harassed, killed, raped, their villages sacked and taken over by the attackers.

“Last year, a respected paramount ruler and the Saf Ron Kulere, Da Lazarus Agai, was killed in his hometown in Bokkos Local Government. There has been a series of attacks in which many people including three traditional rulers were killed.

“In Bassa Local Government, Miango in the Irigwe Chiefdom to be précise, over 100 people have so far been killed in cold blood, dozens seriously injured, houses razed and property of the people looted. This led to the imposition of dusk-to-dawn curfew by the Plateau State Government with the hope that the decision will address the violent situation in the affected community but the killings are still going on.

“Ta’agbe village in Miango was attacked in which six people were killed in the night of Saturday, October 14, 2017 while 29 persons were killed and many injured in Nkiedonwhro, Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa LGA of Plateau State. Even as we are writing this, attacks are ongoing in some villages.

“In Barkin Ladi, three persons including a former Head of Service to the Plateau State Government, a woman and a military man were killed last week in Wereh village, Ropp District of Barkin Ladi LGA, Plateau State. People are constantly being harassed and attacked by gunmen despite the presence of military personnel in the villages. If the attackers can kill a military personnel, how safe are the innocent and harmless people?”

Bagos said in Riyom Local Government Area, villages such as Jol, Rim, Hoss, Shonong, Sharabutu were under siege and the people could no longer go about their economic, social and religious activities again.

They, therefore, appealed to the President to do all within his powers to stop the killings.