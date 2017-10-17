President Buhari directs security agencies to halt killings in Plateau

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness and regret over the reported killings of at least 20 people in Plateau State, and enjoined the security agencies to put a stop to it immediately.

This was contained in a statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday.

Shehu said the President had instructed “the military and the police to not only bring the violence to an instant end, but to draw up a plan to ensure that there are no further attacks and reprisal attacks by one group against the other”.

According to Shehu, Buhari was committed to the sanctity of Nigeria’s unity and enjoined Nigerians to live together in peace and harmony.

He said that the President also commiserated with the governor and people of Plateau State and with those who lost their loved ones, friends and family.

He said: “May God comfort them as only He can.”

The Plateau State Government on Friday imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Bassa Local Government as part of measures to curtail midnight attacks, which has been described as a reprisal by some herdsmen.

According to the Plateau State Police Command, scores of people were killed in the attacks that started three weeks ago, with Ncha village recording 26 deaths in the first major attack.

Further attacks took place in Taegbe village where six people were killed and several others injured, while Miango Jebu took its turn last week, losing five youths to the assailants.

Kpachudu, Nkiedonwhron and Nzhwerivo villages were also attacked at the weekend, with unconfirmed reports indicating that scores were killed in their sleep.

Meanwhile, the Irigwe community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau has called on the state government to lift the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed on the area following incessant midnight attacks on its rural settlements.

Sunday Abdu, the National President, Irigwe Community Development Association, made the call at a press briefing on Monday in Jos.