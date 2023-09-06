PICTORIAL: Shettima, Ribadu, Gbajabiamila others present as presidential tribunal delivers judgement

Vice President Kashim Shettima, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji and the chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje are among those that have arrived the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Others present are the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Imo state governor, Hope Uzodima; his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello, and the Labour Party chairman, Julius Abure among others.

READ ALSO:

The tribunal is expected to deliver judgment on the election petitions challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu by the presidential candidates for the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi.