Chief Dan Orbih, the Edo State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, has urged members of the party not to be deterred by those who decamped to the All Progressives Congress.

Orbih, who made the call at a rally in Owan West Local Government on Saturday, noted that those who left the party did so in confusion because they were not accepted in their new home.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to clear some issues that I know are bothering you.

“Today, I can saintly say that those few people who left us for APC are now in political poverty.

“They are not in hell, they are not in heaven, they are not in PDP, they are not in APC.”

Orbih appealed to party members and the electorate to make the right decision in the forthcoming governorship election by choosing a PDP candidate because of the abysmal failure of the APC-led government in almost all sectors of the economy in the state.

He also faulted the alleged attempt of APC leaders in the state to dissociate themselves from the failures of the APC government in Edo State, adding that the party should admit its failure.

He said: “They admitted that the APC government in Edo State has failed, but they now want to situate it on the personality of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“Who brought Obaseki?

“Adams Oshiomole.

“Can we separate Obaseki from Oshiomole?

“No.

“So it is clear that APC in Edo State has failed.

“In their failure, they must admit and accept that their time is up.”

The Chairman of Edo North PDP Leaders Forum, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, urged the people of Owan West to eschew bitterness of the past and work together in unity.

Dokpesi said: “Let us forget about what happened in the past.

“Let us work together so that our children can enjoy what we laboured for.

“We need to forgive ourselves in whatever way we might have offended ourselves because there is a better tomorrow.”

Dokpesi also canvassed for the post of the Deputy Governor be zoned to Edo North like APC had done.

He said: “When Adams Oshiomole came, we said he was one of our sons, we struggled for him but they have always manipulated their way.

“In spite of that, we have always won and we will continue to win.

“We are working hard to get Senators and House of Representatives members for the party and we will succeed, especially in this election.”