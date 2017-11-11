PDP Chair: Sani Toro, Bauchi PDP assure Daniel of victory 

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and former member of the House of Representatives in Bauchi State, Alhaji Sani Toro, has described a frontline aspirant in the National Chairmanship race of the party, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, as the candidate who stands out among other contenders.

Toro made this remark while addressing the newsmen in Bauchi on Friday at the visit of Daniel to party delegates and stakeholders in the state.

Speaking further, he reiterated his confidence in the capacity of Daniel to lead the party to victory in 2019.

He said: “For a man who has governed a state for eight years and won elections, he is capable to lead this party better than anyone.

“Among all other individuals vying for this position, he stands out.

“I want to admonish him to reach out to his colleagues: former Governors, serving Governors.

“They hold a powerful position in the party.”

Meanwhile, chieftains and members of the party in Bauchi State have assured Daniel of their support at the December 9 Convention.

The position of the party was made known by its State Deputy Chairman, Alhaji Garba Dahiru, while welcoming the campaign entourage of Daniel to Bauchi State on Friday.

According to him: “Otunba Gbenga Daniel, I am assuring you that your aspiration will be a smooth sail.

“We very much know that PDP will be safe in your hands and we are confident that the party will be delivered in your care.

:When we get to Abuja on December 9, ultimately it is going to be OGD.

“No candidate has been here, just you.

“You are in safe hands.

“I can assure you Bauchi State is with you.”

In his remark, Daniel thanked members of the party for standing firm when others left as a result of the tsunami, assuring party faithful that their dedication will not be in vain.

He admonished members of the party in the state to walk the streets proud with their shoulders high as the party has been responsible for virtually all the development across the country, reiterating that Nigerians have come to realize the mistake in electing the ruling party and ready to support the PDP.