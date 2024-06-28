PDP berates Abia Speaker over expulsion of journalist from press briefing

The Abia State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has berated the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, over the expulsion of a journalist from a press briefing at the Assembly complex in Umuahia.

It was gathered that a journalist, Kingsley Chibuike ,of Enyimba FM was expelled from a press briefing by the speaker over his station’s alleged continuous criticism of the speaker’s refusal to swear in the member elect for Aba North constituency as directed by the Court of Appeal on November 27,2023.

Reacting to the development in a statement by its acting state publicity secretary, Elder Amah Abraham, PDP said it has observed the recurring hostile disposition of the Speaker towards established institutions of democracy, especially the judiciary, and journalists, who are members of the fourth estate of the realm and the real watchdogs of democracy.

The party also stated that Emeruwa’s action had become typical of the operatives of the Governor Alex Otti administration, sending a note of warning to the Speaker that the freedom of the press is guaranteed in the Constitution which he swore to an oath to protect at all times.

Also Read:

“In case he has forgotten, the press is the conscience of society as well as one of the strong pillars of our democracy,” It said.

The party demanded Emeruwa to apologize to the journalist from Enyimba FM, and the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, for his unruly behaviour, adding that “Abians will not sit idly by and watch him or any of the operatives of this government destroy the foundation of our democracy, which rests on the rule of law, independence of the legislature, and freedom of speech.”

“We call on Abians to rise in defence of our democracy, and they must never forget the saying that “the price of liberty is eternal vigilance.” It is very instructive and demands action at this moment,” It added.