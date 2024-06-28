NSCDC nabs four illegal miners in Anambra

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra State Command, on Friday, said it has arrested four suspects involved in illegal mining activities in the state.

The state NSCDC Commandant, Maku Olatunde, while parading the suspects in Awka, the state capital, said the arrests were in collaboration with the Federal Mines Officer, Ministry of Solid Minerals Development in Anambra State.

According to Olatunde, the arrests were made on Thursday, in strict compliance with the directives of the Commandant-General to end illegal mining activities across the country.

He gave the names of the suspects as Nnamani Chidubem, Ekemezie Ifeanyi, Okolie Patrick and Onyedika Somtoo, adding that they were apprehended at around 1 pm at the Toll Gate, Ogbunike in the Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

He said, “These suspects were caught mining laterite without approval from the relevant authorities, causing environmental degradation in the area.

“With what we have done today, it is a strong signal to those illegal miners that it is no longer business as usual.

“Illegal mining constitutes economic sabotage and poses environmental risks. There is a need for stakeholders to operate with valid licences and approved mining sites.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include a truck loaded with laterite with registration number LAGOS T- 13038 LA, nine heavy-duty batteries, one heavy-duty hydraulic jack and four fuel filters.”

The NSCDC boss commended the Solid Minerals Unit led by Mr. Ewogu Chinedu for sustaining the tempo of stamping out illegal miners in the state.

He disclosed further that the suspects are currently in custody and facing further investigation and legal action.

Commenting on the synergy between the NSCDC and the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, the Federal Mines Officer of the state, Henry Bolarinwa advised stakeholders in the sector to ensure that they operate with valid licences and approved mining sites.

He added that the warning had become necessary to block the revenue losses and prevent environmental hazards associated with illegal mining activities.