Passenger shot to death in moving vehicle in Ogun

A passenger in a moving vehicle has been shot to death by someone who can’t be traced in the Ogun State part of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to available information, the passenger was one of the three travelling inside a Toyota Sienna on Wednesday.

The vehicle, bearing 101 cartons of frozen chicken, was travelling from Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, to Lagos State when the incident occurred.

According to available information, the driver, Oluwole Olanrewaju, picked two persons at different spots during his journey, with one of them being the man hit by the bullet.

As Olanrewaju approached the Malo area of Sagamu on the busiest expressway in the country, they heard a gunshot, which pierced the head of one of the passengers.

The victim was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

According to a police source, the family of the deceased opted for the burial of the man according to Islamic rites.

The family resisted filling the police autopsy form.

The Commander, Sagamu Police Area Command, it was further learnt, mobilised Divisional Police Officers on aggressive patrol to find possible clues to where the gunshot came from.

However, despite the raid and surveillance, the police found no traces of the location the gun was fired from.

Confirming the incident to The Eagle Online, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, said the police would not give up on finding out what actually transpired.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, said there must be a closure to the matter.