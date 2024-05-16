Senate approves establishment of North-West Development Commission

The Senate on Thursday passed the North West Development Commission bill to address the challenges facing the seven states in the geopolitical zone.

The passage was sequel to clause by clause consideration of the report submitted by Chairman of Senate Committee on Special Duties on the Establishment of North West Development Commission, Senator Shehu Kaka.

The bill was sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate Barau Jibrin, in collaboration with 20 other senators from the North West geopolitical zone..

Moving the motion for the consideration of the report, Senator Kaka said the intent and purpose of the bill are well structured and strategically streamlined for the socio-economic development of the North West geopolitical zone of the country..

He further added that the commission’s establishment would bring the Federal Government closer to the North Western states and meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

The passage of the establishment bill was sequel to the creation of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the North East Development Commission (NEDC), other geopolitical zones commenced lobbying for their commissions.

The NEDC was established following the devastation of the North East by Boko Haram insurgents.

Plans are also underway to establish the South East Development Commission and South West Development Commission.