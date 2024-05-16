Alleged fraud by Ogun inmate still unverified–Spokesperson

The Nigerian Correctional Service, Ogun Command, has said the alleged fraudulent conduct of one of its inmates is still unverified.

The spokesperson of the NCoS, Olayinka Odukoya said this in Abeokuta on Thursday.

He stated this while responding to the enquiry whether inmates are permitted to use cell phones while in custody.

NAN reports that a Lagos-based businesswoman, Grace Ogunrinde, on Tuesday, accused an inmate, Ismalia Amaduli of allegedly defrauding her to the tune of N700,000.

“The inmate, Amaduli, was remanded at Ibara Correctional Custodial Centre in Abeokuta,” he said.

Odukoya decried the reports currently circulating in the media that NCoS has kicked off investigations as unverified.

He said the NCoS would soon conduct investigations on the alleged fraud, adding that the command would release its findings to the parties concerned for further legal actions, if need be.