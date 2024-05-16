Kogi East stakeholders pass vote of confidence in ex-Governor Bello, declare full support for Ododo

Critical stakeholders from Kogi East senatorial district have passed a vote of confidence in the stewardship of the former governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for the “transparency of his administration” and his efforts at uniting the people of the state.

The Stakeholders comprise many eminent personalities from Kogi East.

They also passed a vote of confidence in the incumbent Governor of the state, Alh. Usman Ododo, for his outstanding performance in his 100 days in office.

Among those who took turns to speak with one voice at a media chat in Abuja on Thursday were a former Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Prof Steven Ocheni; Director-General, Tinubu Support Group, Kogi State Chapter, Prof. Daniel Isah; former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing Kogi East, Senator Dangana Ocheja; and General Patrick Akpa (retd), retired Army Chief, among many others.

Highlighting various achievements of Governor Ododo, the stakeholders commended him for being the first governor of the state to visit the embattled Bagana and other Omala communities following an attack by unknown gunmen, which marked his first official visit to any local government since he assumed office as Governor of Kogi State.

Also Read:

According to them, in Omala, Governor Ododo vowed to facilitate the establishment of an Army Forward Operational Base in the communities previously overtaken by criminal elements.

The move, the Governor said, was to forestall future communal crises in the area.

“The visit came after no fewer than 19 persons were killed in February by hoodlums in Agojeju-odo and Bagana Communities in Omala Local Government Area of the state,” the Kogi East indigenes said.

They also praised Ododo for 100 per cent salary payments for Local Government pensioners, improvement in Local Government salaries and his consolidatory efforts at uniting Kogites across ethnic and Party lines.

Gen. Akpa specifically commended the Governor for taking after his predecessor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, in the areas of security, transparency and building unity amongst the people.

Of particular reference was the Governor’s approach to Security issues, which led to the rescue of CUSTECH students within 72 hours of their abduction.

The stakeholders, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to call the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to order over what they described as the harassment of former governor Bello.

Highlighting the recent incident where the EFCC conducted a raid on the residence of Bello, despite a substantive Court order restraining the EFCC from harassing, intimidating and arresting the former Governor pending the determination of a matter on notice.

They pointed out that while they support efforts to combat corruption, such actions must be carried out within the confines of the law, without trampling on the rights of individuals or abusing legal procedures.

The group described President Tinubu as “a staunch advocate for democracy,” to intervene and ensure that the EFCC operates in accordance with constitutional provisions and respects the rule of law.

In conclusion, the Kogi East APC critical Stakeholders urged President Tinubu to address the concerns.

They expressed gratitude for President Tinubu’s commitment to good governance and leadership, emphasizing the need for his timely intervention to safeguard democracy and protect the rights of all citizens.

The Kogi East APC Critical Stakeholders present at the Press Conference are as Follows:

Prof. Stephen Ikani Ocheni -Igalamela.

Former Minister.

Hon (Comrade) Moses Abdullahi – Ankpa

(Former Member APC-NWC)

Prof Dan Isah -(Prof) Dekina (DG TINUBU Support Group, Kogi State Chapter).

General Patrick Ademu Akpa RTD – Ankpa (Former Army Chief).

Senator Emmanuel Dangana – Idah

(former Senator, Kogi East).

Hon Bala Zekeri -Ankpa

(Former Deputy Speaker KSHA).

Hon Hassan Omale -Ankpa

(Former House of Reps Member)

Dr Oyigu Onuche (Secretariat) – Dekina

Hon Destiny E Aromeh -Ibaji ( Former APC – SWC)

Hon. Jirbrin Yusuf -Dekina.

Hon. Amidu salifu – Bassa

(Former SWC APC)

Hon. Musa Mohammed -Ofu

Hon. Atanu Okpanachi Mugabe -Omala

Comrade siaka Abdulkari Abah – Olamaboro

Hon. Ukwumonu Silas- Idah.

Engr. Akowe Ademu Ogbadu – Dekina

Bar. Philip Omachi – Omala.

Prince Samson Utene Akoji – Ankpa.

All the Former 9 LGAs APC Chairmen from Kogi East.

All the 9 LGAs Coordinator of Late Professors Seidu Onailo Muhammed Group

0ther critical stakeholders too numerous to mention.