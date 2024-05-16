Operation Lake Sanity II: 47 Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists surrender to MNJTF

A total of 47 individuals associated with Boko Haram and the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) have surrendered to troops of 403 Amphibious Brigade of MNJTF Sector 3, Nigeria.

The group includes seven men, nine women, and 31 children, who turned themselves in at Kwatan Turare and Doron Baga, Kukawa LGA Borno State Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement by Lieutenant Colonel

Abubakar Abdullahi, the Chief Military Public Information Officer, MNJTF on Thursday.

The statement said during the initial investigation conducted, it was revealed that the individuals managed to escape from Sharama, located in the Lake Chad Islands. Among those who surrendered was Mallam Muazu Adamu, a known fighter within the Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihad (JAS) faction, who operated under Commander Alai Gana. He surrendered alongside his wife.

Other members of the group disclosed that they had been engaged in farming activities before deciding to make their escape. The items found in their possession include clothes, blankets, mats, pots, plates, and various other personal belongings.

The statement added: “The surrendered individuals are currently in custody and undergoing further investigation to ascertain more details regarding their activities and affiliations. The MNJTF remains committed to maintaining peace and security in Lake Chad basin region.

“This development marks a step in the ongoing efforts to weaken the operational capabilities of terrorist groups in the region. The MNJTF continues to encourage those still involved in terrorist activities to surrender and embrace peace.”