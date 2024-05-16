OAU amphitheatre ceiling caves in, injures students 

Some students of Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ University, Ile-Ife in Osun State sustained varying degrees of injury as the ceiling of the Amphitheatre of the Oduduwa Hall caved in when students were receiving lecture on Thursday.

The incident was caused by whirlwind during rainfall. The ceiling of the Amphitheatre fell off and injured some students.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire led other principal officers to the Medical and Health Centre of the University and ensured that the injured students were given adequate medical attention.

The Vice-Chancellor also accompanied two other students, whose cases demanded more medical attention to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC).

The Chief Medical Director, Professor John Okeniyi received the injured students and supervised the proceedings of their treatment.

The Vice-Chancellor appealed for calm and urged students and staff to go about their academic and administrative activities without any form of untoward action.

While confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju said the management of the University has sealed off the amphitheatre until further notice.

Some students of the university, Waheed Saka, Ruth Lodi and Omisore Elijah, appealed to the Federal Government to provide adequate funds for the management of the institution to repair the amphitheater and other facilities on OAU campus.