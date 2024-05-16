Osun governor lauds Glo, seeks telcos’ deeper partnership with states

Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has lauded the giant strides of Globacom on the Nigerian landscape and commended the Chairman of the company, Dr Mike Adenuga, Jr., for being a great believer in Nigeria.

Governor Adeleke made the comment while hosting a Globacom team in his office in Osogbo.

He urged telecommunications companies to strengthen ties with the state government, adding that “the subnational entities are where your market is.

“Even though the regulatory body is national, your market base remains the states and the local governments. You must deliberately prioritize partnership with the state governments.

“The telecom community must understand that giving full support to the states in terms of payment of right taxes and corporate social responsibility is an investment in your market. The more robust the state governments are, the more buoyant your market will be,” the governor said.

He praised Dr Adenuga, who he described as a “great Nigerian whose impact on the Nigerian and the African economy cannot be quantified”.

He assured the Globacom team of his government’s readiness for business partnership with the company. “Be rest assured that this partnership is already a reality. We just need to work out the details”, Senator Adeleke noted.

In his address, Niyi Odejobi, who led the Glo Public Sector team to the Governor, affirmed the readiness of the telecom giant to support the growth and development of Osun state.

According to him, Globacom is ready to deploy various internet and digital infrastructure to promote governance and businesses in the state, while assuring that the planned partnership will be a game changer for Osun state.