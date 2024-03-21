Parrot Xtra COO pens emotional tribute on passage of Olajide Adesina

Olayinka Agboola, the Chief Operating Officer at Parrot Xtra Media Network, publishers/producers of Parrot Xtra Magazine, pmparrot.com and Parrot Xtra Hour on Splash 105.5fm, has taken to the social media to celebrate his Ibadan, Oyo State big boy friend and successful Chartered Accountant, Olajide Adesina.

The deceased, whose father was a retired Judge, Oyo State High Court, Justice Okeyode Adesina, died last Thursday.

He died at a Lagos hospital at the age of 58.

Agboola, in his tribute, expressed sadness over the death of Olajide, but was quick to add that “yes, Jydo Baba, we are pained by your demise but then, we are full of praises to God for the very fulfilled life you lived.”

The Press Secretary to Oyo State’s former governor, late Alhaji Lamidi Onaolapo Adesina, continued: “Jydo was a man that we all depended on in so many ways. He was a good listener, a sincere adviser, a cheerful giver, a dutiful family man, responsible friend, dependable ally, God-fearing man and upon all, he was a genuine ‘Afeniferere’.

“I can remember when I had my medical challenge and had to be on admission at the University College Hospital here in Ibadan for several weeks four years ago, Jide, alongside Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, Architect Muyiwa Ige, Semiu Adenekan (DJ Semight), Hassan Fatungase, Godwin Mekwuye, Tunji Adeosun, Dr Funmi Soneye, Sola Adegbola, Professor Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo, Dr Sikiru Adebayo, Dr Olukemi Adekanmbi and others were used by God to ensure my survival.

“Jide personally seized two laptop computers from me when he discovered that I was still working on my hospital bed. He took them home. He insisted that I must not be allowed to work while still in the hospital.”

Agboola then used the opportunity to pray for the family he left behind, especially the wife, Modupe Adesina, a Director in the Oyo State Ministry of Trade, as well as his children, his aged mother and siblings.

He wrote: “Jide became my friend when our paths crossed at the Polytechnic, Ibadan where we had our A/Level programmes. He has since been my right hand man. He single handedly registered Parrot Xtra Media Network for us while insisting that it was the way to go. He was our unofficial accountant and auditor.

“Olajide Adesina was a highly regarded Chartered Accountant and Auditor, celebrated for his expertise in financial management, audit, and compliance. Born on May 2nd, 1965, in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, to the esteemed family of Late Justice Olatunji Okeyode-Adesina and Mrs Victoria Aderonke Adesina, Olajide’s journey toward excellence in finance began with a solid foundation in Sociology from the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University.

“Following the completion of his Bachelor’s degree, Olajide ventured into the realm of finance, guided by an unwavering commitment to precision and the highest standards of integrity. He swiftly distinguished himself as a trusted financial professional by obtaining his Chartered Accountant certification (ICAN).

“Throughout his illustrious career, Olajide held pivotal roles in distinguished accounting firms, including EDA Associates and S.O Oludiran & Co. These positions equipped him with invaluable experience in auditing, tax planning, and financial analysis. Renowned for his exceptional analytical skills and proficiency in navigating intricate financial landscapes, Olajide became a sought-after advisor for businesses of all scales.

“As a Chartered Accountant, Olajide conducted audits for numerous clients across diverse industries. His dedication to ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and identifying avenues for operational enhancement facilitated the streamlining of processes, risk mitigation, and the enhancement of overall financial performance for organizations.

“Beyond his professional achievements, Olajide was deeply committed to giving back to his community. He selflessly volunteered his time and expertise to the Church, playing an active role in advancing its mission.

“Olajide’s unwavering dedication to excellence and ethical financial practices earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and clients alike. His enduring contributions to the field of accounting and auditing continue to leave a profound impact on the businesses he served and the communities he supported.

“In his personal life, Olajide was a devoted husband, father, mentor, and shepherd. He cherished a harmonious union with his beloved wife, Mrs. Modupe Adesina, and together they were blessed with four children. A devout Christian, Olajide was a committed member of the New Covenant Church until his passing.

““Though he has departed from this world, Olajide Adesina’s legacy of professionalism, integrity, and service endures, serving as a beacon of inspiration to countless individuals in the financial sector and beyond.

“I believe he is presently singing joyfully with the Angels in heaven because he was a good man indeed.”