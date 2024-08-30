Oyebanji inaugurates Abuja branch of Ekiti Development Committee, urges members on state’s growth

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has inaugurated the Abuja Branch of Ekiti Development Committee, with a charge to members to actively promote and defend the interest of the state in their various capacities.

Speaking at the event held at the State House, Abuja, during the week, Governor Oyebanji emphasized his administration’s commitment to fostering collaborative efforts and partnerships for the state’s development.

He expressed gratitude to the committee members for their willingness to leverage their influence to attract benefits for Ekiti people.

The governor, further in his speech, stressed the importance of securing strategic positions for Ekiti indigenes at the federal level to accelerate infrastructure and human capital growth.

“This is a fall out of the stakeholders Summit we had in Abuja in July.

“We agreed that there is the need for us to put a committee in place to do follow up and look after the interest of the state in the Federal Capital Territory, and I am glad today that the committee has been inaugurated, comprising of eminent Ekiti Indigenes living in the FCT.

“My charge to them is just to see this as a God-given assignment for them to assist their father’s land.

“And with the enthusiasm I have seen on display by the members, it points to the fact that the best is yet to come.” Oyebanji stated.

While briefing the gathering on his efforts to engage various federal ministries and agencies in supporting Ekiti’s development, Oyebanji assured the committee of his administration’s readiness to back their initiatives, as well as their career progression, urging them to provide timely information for government action.

A prominent member of the committee and Permanent Secretary at the State House, Engineer Funsho Adebiyi, lauded the Governor’s initiative in bringing stakeholders together for the state’s progress.

He pledged the committee’s full support, noting that their mandate includes attracting local and international investors to Ekiti and securing scholarships for Ekiti indigenes through private and international contacts.

“We will work across different sectors— from infrastructure and security to health services, education, and agriculture.

“For instance, the Minister of Agriculture has graciously agreed to provide us with 1,300 bags of fertilizers. Ekiti is set for good times,” Adebiyi remarked.

The committee, chaired by Mr. Remi Olatunbode and comprising Ekiti indigenes who are directors in various federal ministries and agencies, held its inaugural meeting shortly after the event.

