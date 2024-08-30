Suspected bandits kill man, abduct wife, kids in Abuja

In a distressing incident, suspected bandits reportedly invaded a community known as ‘Zone A, back of Primary School’, in Ushafa, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, killing a man identified as Felix Chuks and abducting his entire family.

According to reports, the suspected gunmen stormed the community around midnight on Thursday, with heavy gunfire, a development which reportedly overwhelmed the vigilance services in the area.

A resident told Vanguard that efforts to reach the vigilance services during the attack proved abortive as the men on duty were not taking their calls, apparently due to the heavy gunfire by the bandits.

“The bandits came to the area around midnight when everyone was asleep. It looked like the man was not cooperating with them, which was why they killed him,” he said.

