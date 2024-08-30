Army kills nine terrorists in gun duel, recovers machine gun, AK 47 rifles, ammunition

Troops of the Nigerian Army, following an intense gun battle between them and terrorist’s group in the general areas of Kampani Doka and Rifigoro communities in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have eliminated terrorist elements and recovered a substantial number of dangerous automatic weapons and ammunition.

“The troops while conducting offensive operations into the terrorists’ stronghold near Kampanin Doka met strong resistance from the terrorists who opened fire upon sighting the troops” an Army statement said.

“In a shootout that lasted for hours, the gallant troops subdued the criminal elements with superior fire power, thereby neutralizing 7 of the terrorists.

“The troops recovered three AK-47 rifles, eight AK 47 magazines (four fully loaded with 120 rounds of 7.62mm Special), a magazine carrier, 6 motorcycles, three mobile phones, two Baofeng communication radios, and three pairs of civil clothes.

“The troops further projected offensives to Gayam village of the same Local Government Area, where a notorious insurgent leader was neutralized, while some of his accomplice fled with gunshot wounds, leaving behind their weapons and equipment.

“Among the items recovered by the troops were a PKT machine gun with eight rounds of ammunition, a Baofeng radio, multiple communication devices, one SMF magazine, and 14 mobile SIM cards.

“These successful operations, marked by the deletion of key terrorist figures and the seizure of dangerous weapons, is a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability to the region.

“We call on the public to continue supporting the relentless efforts of our security forces, who are tirelessly working to ensure the safety and security of all citizens,” the Army stated.

