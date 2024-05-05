Osun Amotekun arrests 51-year-old man over alleged N1.5m fraud

The Osun Amotekun Corps has arrested a 51-years-old man for allegedly defrauding nine people of N1,597,000 on the pretext of processing a Corporate Affairs Commission registration and international passports for them.

This is contained in a statement by the Osun Amotekun Corps Commander, retired Brigadier-General Bashir Adewinmbi, on Sunday in Osogbo.

Adewinmbi said the suspect, who had been on the run, was arrested in the Gbongan area of the state on Tuesday.

He disclosed that Akinola, who is an indigene of Igbara Odo in Ekiti State, collected N1,597,000 at the Oluyole area of Ibadan, Oyo State, from victims in the guise of processing CAC registration and international passport, and absconded.

“The suspect was arrested by the Amotekun Intelligence operatives in Gbongan after a complaint was lodged at our Ayedaade Local Government Command by one of the victims he collected money from at Oluyole Area in Ibadan.

“Our operatives swung into action immediately and were able to detect that the suspect, who had run away from Ibadan, was in his hometown in Igbara-Odo in Ekiti State, using different telephone numbers to evade arrest.

“We were, however, able to arrest him after a tip-off from his girlfriend, who knows his hotline, and who also helped us invite him to Gbongan for a business deal.

“He was promptly arrested after getting to Gbongan and during investigation, we discovered that the suspect goes by different other names such as Ayodeji Harry-young and Samuel Ayodeji with multiple phone numbers and ATM cards bearing different names.

“He also confessed to joining a fraud crime syndicate, aka 4-1-9 gang, in 2003 in Ekiti State,” Adewinmbi said.

The commander said the suspect has been handed over to Amotekun Oyo State Command for further interrogation and prosecution.

Adewinmbi said the arrest underscores the commitment and dedication of the Osun Amotekun Corps to combating crimes, and ensuring the safety and security of lives and property in the state.