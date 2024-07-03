Onu: South East Governors set up burial committee

The five South East Governors have set up a committee for the burial of a former Minister, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

The Governors, on the aegis of the South East Governors’ Forum, set up the committee on Tuesday during their meeting.

The burial committee is to be headed by a former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim.

According to the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma: “The Forum commiserates with the family of Ebonyi, Abia, Imo and indeed the entire South East region and entire the family of Ogbonnaya Onu on the demise of His Excellency Dr Ogbonnaya Onu.”

Uzodimma listed other members of the burial committee to include a former Governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Amechi, who will serve as the Secretary of the committee.