Ondo: Abducted father, son regain freedom after two days

In a significant breakthrough, a man, Maliki Onose and his son, Jethro, who were kidnapped by gunmen, have been released two days after their abduction.

According to reports, Maliki and his son were kidnapped while travelling along the Benin-Owo road in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State on Monday.

The hoodlums waylaid them and dragged them into the bush.

It was gathered that the boy, said to be a student of the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Imeri, in the council area, was abducted with his father who was taking him to school after a three-week holiday.

Confirming the release of the victims on Wednesday, the Ondo State Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, said, “The father and his son are safe and have reunited with their family.”

Adeleye added that the release of the victims was made possible through the collaboration of the Navy and Amotekun operatives in the state.