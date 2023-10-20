Olokun/Olosa Festival: Gov. Sanwo-Olu pledges support on promotion initiatives 

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured promoters of cultural events that the state government will partner with them in driving the cultural promotion initiatives of the state.

Speaking gave the assurance at the just concluded Olokun/ Olosa festival held in Badagry,

He was represented by the Director General of the Lagos state Council for Arts and Culture, Idowu Johnson, indicating that the State is ready to explore the tourism sector by using cultural events as templates for cultural promotion.

Johnson, however, applauded Iba Gani Adams’ zeal at sustaining the cultural promotion activities in the state and beyond.

“Lagos state government is ready to use all within its capacity to support any initiative that is geared towards driving cultural activities in the state.

“What Iba Gani Adams is doing with Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) is exactly what is needed at this time when Yoruba culture and tradition is dwindling.

“But I want to assure you all that the state will do everything to support this lofty initiative.

In his remarks,the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, who is also the chief promoter of Olokun Festival Foundation OFF urged the Federal Government to diversify Nigeria’s economy, adding until Nigeria is restructured along regional lines the country would continue to experience the same problem it is experiencing now.

Adams said: “There is an urgent need for complete overhauling of Nigeria’s structure, and until Nigeria is restructured along regional lines by allowing the Federating units to operate at their own pace,Nigeria will continue to experience the same problems it is experiencing now.

“The Federal Government must diversify Nigeria’s economy in order to save the country from a possible economic crisis that has been setting the nation backwards.

“The foundation of Nigeria’s structure is faulty.And we are yet to realize the fact that Nigeria is moving a step forward and three steps backwards.

“And until we restructure the country along regional lines by allowing the Federating units to operate at their own pace,Nigeria will continue to experience the same problems we experience today”.

Meanwhile, the Akran of Badagry, Oba De Wheno Aholu Toyi, who was represented by Oba Abiodun Whedoku Pativoh, expressed appreciation to the, Iba Gani Adams for using cultural promotion activities like the Olokun Festival to boost the economy of the town during the festival.

“I appreciate Aare Gani Adams for using Olokun Festival to improve the economy of Badagry. Every year, he comes to Badagry with people in their thousands and by this, they inject several millions into the economy of the town”.

Okere of Saki, Oba Khalid Oyeniyi Olabisi urged the Lagos state government to support Iba Gani Adams in his desire to step up the template of promoting Yoruba culture and traditions.

“Let me appeal to the Lagos state government to support this worthy initiative as that will go a long way in sustaining the cultural identity of Yoruba race” Oba Olabisi stated.

Other monarchs that spoke at the event included: the Onibereko of Ibereko Kingdom, Oba Isreal Adewale Okoya, the Aholu Henwa of Kweme Kingdom, Oba Sejiro Ogungbe James JP Okiki Arolagbade, the Alapa of Egun Awori, Apa Kingdom, Oba Oyekanmi Ajose and other traditional rulers from Benin Republic.

Also in attendance were directors, Lagos state Council for Arts and Culture, Busola Odedina and her team, members of the Aare-In- Council members of the OPC National Executive Council (NEC )and National Coordinating Council (NCC) among others.