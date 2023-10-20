Flooding: Lagos calms residents along Ogun-Osun river bank

The Lagos Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab has allayed the fears of residents along the Ogun-Osun river bank following reports of flooding experienced in the affected areas.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Ministry’s Director, Public Affairs, Kunle Adeshina

The Commissioner’s message was with the assurance of the State preparedness to contain any eventuality that may arise with the intensity of the flow of the run off water from upland into Lagos.

Wahab who made this remark while fielding questions from newsmen during a press briefing on the recent flooding situation along the basin of the Ogun river and lagoon coastline held on Friday said it has become important that house owners within these areas relocate immediately to higher grounds.

The Commissioner who sympathised with affected residents and douse the tension noted the concerns and anxieties that many people have expressed with a guarantee that the government is fully capable of managing the flooding situation and its consequences.

He stated that from the statistics issued by the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority, the total amount of rainfall recorded from January to October 15 of 2023 indicates that most of the expected rainfall in the area has fallen; Likewise the volume of water released from January to October 15, 2023 is more than the average synthesized Annual Flow Volume of 1770Mcm against a Gross Storage of 2,274.0Mcm.

“For context on the severity of the issues, let me share with you the volumes of water flow through the Oyan Dam in the past few months; In July 2023, 418.9 million cubic meters of water was released; In August, that figure rose to 545.0 million cubic meters, September saw the release of 532.2 million cubic meters and as of October 15th, the flow has been averaging daily releases of 23.2 million cubic meters totaling 2,274Mcm” he said.

Wahab said the height of the Oyan Dam reservoir has significantly dropped from 3.67m on the 6th October to 1.02m on the 14th October adding that this is in addition to 203.4mm of rainfall in July, 174.9mm in August, 362.6mm of rainfall in September and 170.8mm in October 2023.

READ ALSO:

Defection: CNPP urges Akpabio to declare Ifeanyi Ubah’s seat vacant

Gas Flare: NUPRC floats college for commercial scheme execution

Senate Leader tasks National Assembly members on Naira stability

He mentioned that as at the 15th of October, the peak of the expected rainfall in the month of October has already been experienced and the inflow from the upstream is reducing gradually saying this will eventually abate all issues of flooding that may be experienced in the upstream.

He said what was being experienced in Lagos presently is as a result of the residual water in the catchment of Ogun River which will recede with time; the rise in sea level has also reduced the inflow into the lagoon.

He added that the Government has been responsive to the situation with the step up of its multifaceted approach to mitigate the effects of the flooding.

He said the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang (EFAG) under the Drainage Maintenance Department of the Ministry is working consistently on black spots and intervention of some critical tertiary drains to enable them discharge efficiently and act as retention basins.

He stated that the State Government remained committed to an all-year-round drainage maintenance, reclaiming drainage Right of Way, ensuring that the waterways are clean.

It will also ensure dredging of primary and secondary channel /collectors in the State, expansion of existing drainage channels in order to contain more storm water as well as the appointment of Resident Engineers/Drainage Maintenance Officers to oversee drainage matters in all the Local Governments/LCDA’s and report any additional unforeseen weather conditions.

“We recognize the need for better collaboration with the management of Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority, Nigerian Meteorological Agency(NiMet), Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NiHSA) to manage the release of water from the dam more effectively”.

“We must also strike a balance between the needs for water management and the safety of our communities; Our State, being low-lying, is at risk of coastal flooding; we are fully aware of this vulnerability and we are working diligently to adapt well to it” he said.

The Commissioner used the opportunity to educate people about global warming which had brought about climate changes in world climate, adding that the other countries has been affected, citing New York City Germany as examples that have experienced flooding in recent times.

He appealed to residents to report cases of drainage blockages, dumping of waste into canals and other unauthorised places to Resident Engineers offices Statewide.

In his remarks the Special Adviser on Environment, Olakunle Rotimi- Akodu stated that the effort to contain flood remains the responsibility of all, while enjoining Lagosians to collaborate with the Government by cleaning the drainages in their frontages and desisting from Indiscriminate dumping of refuse in unauthorised places.

“Government has invested a lot in infrastructure planning and when you move around the state there is never a time that you would not notice the EFAG team either cleaning the drains or carting away debris on our road; we all need to continually cooperate to have a clean environment” he said.

He further urged Lagosians to report all cases of drainage blockages, dumping of waste into canals and other unauthorised places to Resident Engineers saying by so doing they are complimenting the State Government efforts so that consolidations can be made on the gains already made in the 2023 rainy season.

The Permanent Secretary Office of Drainage Services, Engr Lekan Shodeinde said the affected areas along Ogun Osun river are known to be depressed and on the natural path of the storm water adding that with the various intervention being put in place residents in the area are assured that in a matter of days the water will recede.

He said due to urbanisation and human alteration the natural flow of rain water as designed by God has been changed saying if not altered some amount of rainfall should drop on green vegetation and some absorbed into the ground while about 30 percent of rain water should end up in the drains eventually.