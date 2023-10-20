Imo 2023: Gov. Uzodimma upscales campaign with A-frame Boards 

Governor Hope Uzodimma has taken his re-election campaign to the next level with the deployment of beautiful A-frame campaign boards across the state.

The election has been fixed for November 11 this year.

The beautiful A-frame boards with different inscriptions displayed on many roads captured the Governor’s promises to Imolites and his achievements in the last three years of his administration.

Some of the inscriptions include: ‘New Vision New Direction’, ‘Building Opportunities Together’, ‘Focus On The Future’, ‘Hope For Tomorrow’, ‘ For A Greater Imo State’, ‘Keep The Progress Moving’, ‘Leading The Way To Safer Imo State’, ‘Happy Days Are Here Again’, ‘Let’s Build With You, For You, For Imo State,’ and ‘The Moon That Brings Prosperity.’

Others are: ‘The Hope That Brings Prosperity’, ‘Onwa Na-Eweta Oganihu’, ‘Renewed Hope’, ‘Together We Do More’, ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept’, ‘Imo For All, No One Will Be Left Behind’, ‘Hope for A Better Tomorrow’, ‘Hope For Imo State’, ‘A New Era Of Hope’, and ‘Expect More Progress’.

The deployment of the beautiful A-frame boards is part of the Governor’s promises to take his campaign to the rural communities and to reinforce his promises to create wealth, and jobs for the youths, businessmen, and women.

The A-frame boards also illustrate the unprecedented achievements of Governor Uzodimma’s administration anchored on his shared prosperity agenda, which have endeared him to the people of Imo.

The campaign A-frame boards have also received applause and praise from residents of the state. Some of them described it as a welcome development, saying the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate has again demonstrated his commitment to a non-violent campaign.

A commercial driver in Owerri, Kingsley Obasi, said the new face of Owerri is an indication that the Governor has delivered on his promises to the people.

He said: “I’m happy that the Governor is now telling those who said that he did not do anything about his achievements and what he will do for us in the next four years. I want him to take this campaign to rural communities for them to see his achievements.”

A businesswoman in Owerri, Chidimma Okolo, said the Governor performed in his first term and should be allowed to complete the good works he started in the state.

Many of the residents also praised Governor Uzodimma for providing employment opportunities for young people and improving business prospects in the state.

This, according to them, was done by sourcing materials like woods and other supplies from Ogbosisi, as well as hiring trucks from transporters for the construction and deployment of A-Frame boards.