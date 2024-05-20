Why Primate Ayodele is sad about the death of Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi 

During an interview with PUNCH Newspapers recently, Primate Ayodele revealed that sometimes, he prays that his prophecies don’t come to pass, especially the ones people regard as ‘bad prophecies’ even though there are no good or bad prophecies; prophecies are just what they are.

The unfortunate death of Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi is one of the many reasons Primate Ayodele prays against the fulfillment of his prophecies. He is just a vessel of God with the burden of giving divine revelations to people around the world and sometimes, it could be difficult knowing the way humans perceive ‘bad’ prophecies but what would a prophet do? He still has to prophesy according to what he received from the one who sent him; GOD.

At one of his annual press conferences, Primate Ayodele was asked by a journalist about why he doesn’t celebrate his prophecies when they come to pass and his response was that he doesn’t feel happy when his prophecies come to pass and even though people handle prophetic revelations lackadaisically, he would rather pray for them to turn their ears towards the words of God instead of celebrating his prophecies.

With the sudden death of President Ebrahim Raisi, the emotional state of Primate Ayodele cannot be gainsaid; He would be mourning at the moment not because he is related to the late president but because he warned in 2023 that a very prominent president in the world will kick the bucket in 2024.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and others were found dead at the site of a helicopter crash after hours long search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest, state media reported. Raisi was 63.

State TV gave no immediate cause for the crash in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province. With Raisi were Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the governor of Iran’s East Azerbaijan province and other officials and bodyguards, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Meanwhile, in a video dated 5th of November 2023, Primate Ayodele stated that the world will lose a prominent president in 2024.

Also, in his 90-page 2024 prophecies which were released in December 2023, Primate Ayodele asked the world to pray because he foresees the death of a sitting president in the coming year.

These were his words:

‘’The spirit of God says we must rebuke another outbreak of CoronaVirus and Ebola Virus in Africa and some other parts of the world. Let us pray not to record the death of a onetime Prime Minister, a sitting Prime Minister, a sitting President and a former President in the world.’’

Many may be wondering why Primate Ayodele didn’t specifically mention the name of President Ebrahim Raisi in his prophecies but people must know that all prophecies of God-inspired and an addition or subtraction from them would be disobedience to God’s instruction; if God allows you to mention names, you can but if he doesn’t allow you, refrain from mentioning names.

It would be recalled that in the interview with Punch Newspaper, Primate Ayodele explained why he sometimes mentions names of individuals in his prophecies and why sometimes, he doesn’t.

“So when I say pray against the death of traditional rulers, is it not a good recommendation? When God says I should mention a name, I do, and when he doesn’t instruct me to mention a name, I don’t because I’m not in charge of the prophecy. Sometimes when I mention names, people still say I am fake, maybe because the person is old; so I am not saying anything to satisfy anybody.’’

‘’I’m the first to say that King Charles will have an ailment and I mentioned his name based on instructions, Sometimes God will instruct me to keep the prophecy but contact the person and tell him/her to pray.’’

‘’I love my critics because they make me more prepared; I started talking to journalists in 1994 and my first prophecy was published in Lagos Weekend Times when I said the Super Eagles would win Tunis 1994 and it is on record. So, is it now that I will say I’m afraid to say specifically what would happen?’’

Summarily, if a prophet warns a group against any unfortunate incident, it is imperative that every member of such a group commit themselves to prayers but if the warnings are taken lightly, there’s every tendency that the unexpected happens and sometimes, it may be disastrous.