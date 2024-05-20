Make discipline, hardwork, patriotism your watchwords, Marwa charges NMS Boys

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has charged the Nigerian Military School boys to always make discipline, hardwork, loyalty, and patriotism their watchwords in all they do throughout the duration of their study in the school and afterwards.

Marwa gave the charge in his remarks as the special guest of honour and reviewing officer of the 70th Foundation Day parade of the military school.

He urged the boys to see the quality of education received in the school as a solid springboard for their future endeavours, even as he warned them against indulging in substance abuse. He noted that the school has made historic contributions in remolding boys to cater to the manpower needs of the Nigerian Army and other fields of human endeavours of the nation at large.

Addressing the Class 6 Boys, Marwa said “the quality of education and solid foundation you have acquired in this prestigious institution is enough to serve as a springboard for your future endeavours. Therefore, discipline, hardwork, loyalty, and patriotism should always be your watchwords and should also guide your actions. I wish you all the best in your ongoing external examinations.”

Facing the other boys, he said “you must continue to strive to maintain the level of discipline that NMS is known for. I am aware that your commandant is resolute and has maintained his resolve not to condone or spare any act of indiscipline in the school.”

He urged them to make a good choice of their future by abstaining from substance abuse. “Studies and living experiences have also shown that drug abuse cannot solve any problem. Rather, it creates new complex challenges. The good news is that there is the other side of drug abuse for young people, which is intentionally embracing a drug free life, by choosing positive and healthy habits. With the world at your feet and God by your side, you have the power to take decisions on the kind of life you want to live, from now on and to set valuable goals and take actions that will lead you to a safe and productive destination. As students of this esteemed learning institution, you bear the burden of living and staying true to the ideals and spirit which we have all carried proudly over the years”, the NDLEA boss stated.

He said as an ex-boy and an alumnus of the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, “the time has come for us to begin consideration for automatic admission of graduating NMS boys into NDA.”

Also Read:

While expressing appreciation to the school management for inviting him as the reviewing officer of the 70th Foundation Day parade, Marwa recalled his own experience in the school. “On this very parade ground, I marched as a boy from 1966 to 1970. Indeed, I was one of the two stick orderlies on the foundation day parade of 20th May 1966 in my form one where then Lt Col Hassan Usman Katsina, then Military Governor of Northern region was the reviewing officer for that parade. It is therefore a great honour and privilege for me to stand before you today as the reviewing officer for the 70th Foundation Day parade of the Nigerian Military School (NMS), fifty-four years after my graduation”, he stated.

He commended the school established in 1954 and saddled with the responsibility of training proficient young Nigerians to provide leadership at the junior level in the Armed Forces, adding that the NMS has since its establishment 70 years ago made tremendous contributions to national development both within and outside the Armed Forces of Nigeria.