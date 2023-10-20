Germany’s firm set to boost YABATECH competency skills

The Germany’s Giz SKYE firm is set to boost Yaba College of Technology competency skills based hubs in informal sectors.

The initiative extends to training in her professional education as Master’s crafts for the academic staff.

This was disclosed by the company’s Component, led by Stehling C.H, at a meeting with the Management of the College on how to explore areas of partnership relating to skills development.

He said it is the preference of the government of Germany to replicate the informal training based skill development mode of training in most countries but not a matter of compulsion to institute the German model of instructions.

The Head of the Component noted that the company is keen in economic development and income generation; service provider, employment advancement, promoting professional education, development of labour market, access of finance to micro, small and medium enterprises, and to create direct partnership with Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) institutions like YABATECH.

GIZ SKYE is a service provider in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development and international educational work.

READ ALSO:

Senate Leader tasks National Assembly members on Naira stability

Flooding: Lagos calms residents along Ogun-Osun river bank

Imo 2023: Gov. Uzodimma upscales campaign with A-frame Boards

In his address, the Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Engr. Ibraheem Abdul said that the College is willing and ready for collaboration with the body for the betterment of the institution in line with the administration’s ERECT Agenda.

He was delighted to welcome the GIZ Skye, an international company from Germany, to YABATECH, stating that the institution has collaboration with foreign organisations such as Commonwealth of Learning (COL) in Canada, Field Ready in United State of America (USA) and GIZ SKYE partnership will not be an exception.

His words: “We are passionate in ensuring that before our students graduate, they would have been certified with one or two skilled works. Also, to ascertain that our graduates are the toast of the industry, not to be job seekers, but job providers”.

“YABATECH is open for partnership, and we are seeking out aggressively for it, because the benefits are enormous”.

Engr Abdul hinted that the College also engaged in training in areas of theory and practical for the beneficiaries to be inclined for competency based.

He said the relationship would not only upgrade informal apprenticeship programs but also ensure a commitment to partnership in student and staff training.

The Rector assured the visitors that the College is ready for any area of their interest for the partnership with the College for a common goal of advancing staff and students progress towards promoting sustainable economic development.