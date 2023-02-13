Obi hails creation of Aguleri Catholic Diocese

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has expressed joy over the creation of the Catholic Diocese of Aguleri from the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha.

The former two-term Governor of Anambra State said this when he spoke with newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

Obi said he received with joy the two uplifting news of the creation of Aguleri Catholic Diocese and the appointment of Most Rev. Denis Isizoh as the Bishop of the newly created diocese.

He described the creation of the new diocese as a very welcome development, which bears many benefits for the church and society.

He stated that the gospel and other social benefits from the church will easily be taken to the grassroots by the creation of the new diocese.

He said: “As a firm believer in integrated development, I believe the creation of the new diocese will take the church and her gospel closer to the people.

“And this applies to all religions and secular institutions that need to make an effective grassroots impact in their journey.”

Reflecting on the way forward for the new diocese, Obi said he was confident that the pioneer bishop was well-equipped to pilot the affairs of the diocese successfully.

He noted that Bishop Isizoh had made significant contributions to the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, where, over the years, he served as auxiliary bishop, and will do even better in the new diocese.

While calling on the clergy and laity to offer the new diocese and its bishop the necessary support, Obi thanked the Holy Father, Pope Francis, for remaining a worthy shepherd to the universal church.

