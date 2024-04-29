Obaseki announces new minimum wage

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has announced a new minimum wage of N70,000 for civil servants in the state.

Governor Obaseki made the announcement on Monday while inaugurating the Labour House in Benin, the state capital.

In making the announcement, Obaseki said: “The new minimum wage regime in Edo will take effect from May 1, 2024.”

He said: “In our efforts to make life and conditions better for our workers despite the challenging economic environment, the Edo State Government has decided to increase Minimum Wage to N70,000 per month, effective May 1st.”

The Eagle Online is reporting that the Federal Government has been on the issue of an increase in the minimum wage of workers.

Though many are anticipating a formal announcement of a new minimum wage on May 1, 2024, some sources doubt this will happen.

The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress are on the neck of the Federal Government for a new minimum wage.

As he inaugurated the Labour House, Obaseki named it after Adams Oshiomhole, the representative of Edo North Senatorial District.

Oshiomhole was a former two-term governor of the state.

Curiously, Obaseki and Oshiomhole had been at loggerheads for several years until the approach of the Edo State governorship election holding later this year.

It was further strengthened by the face-off between Obaseki and his now impeached and removed deputy, Philip Shaibu.

