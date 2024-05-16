Police parade ex-Oyo PMS Chairman, Auxiliary, over alleged murder, armed robbery

The Oyo State Police Command, on Thursday, paraded a former Oyo State Park Management System, Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Auxiliary, over alleged murder, armed robbery and kidnapping.

The Commissioner of Police, Adebola Hamzat, while briefing newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Ibadan, said that the command had, on June 2, 2023, declared Lamidi wanted.

Hamzat listed the offences committed by the former PMS chairman to include: murder, attempted murder, arms dealing, armed robbery and kidnapping.

He said that the suspect was declared wanted in furtherance of a well-coordinated intelligence-led raid by the police on May 30 and May 31, 2023 on the suspect’s Diamond Hotel residence at Alakia, where 78 suspects were arrested and weapons recovered.

According to him, the exhibits recovered from the suspect’s residence and hotel include: two SMG rifles with two magazines, one AK-47 rifle, one pump action rifle, nine locally-made pistols and two English pistols with magazines.

Others were: 70 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, 338 pieces of live cartridges, 62 expended, 13 pieces of 9-mm ammunition, nine jack knives, three axes and 400 pieces of long cutlasses, among others.

Hamzat said that the suspect was recently arrested due to the collaborative efforts of the police and other sister security agencies in the state.

“Furtherance of these, discreet intelligence-led search commenced for the sacked PMS chieftain, with the help of technology, collaborative efforts with sister services and community policing.

“Many locations were identified, traced and combed for months until his recent arrest in a concerted effort with our sister services,” he said.

Hamzat said that the suspect would be charged to court for the offences committed.

He thanked the public for providing credible information to curb crime in the state.

Hamzat pledged the command’s commitment to dealing with any criminally-motivated individual or group intending to flip the state retrogressively into the historical dark ages of the “Wild Wild West”.