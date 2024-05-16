IG deploys helicopter to rescue abducted Kogi varsity students

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed a helicopter and police security apparatus to rescue the remaining abducted university students in Kogi.

This is contained in a statement by the spokesperson for the police command in Kogi, SP Williams Ovye-Aya on Thursday in Lokoja.

Ovye-Aya said that the police were determined to rescue the remaining students.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the students of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) were on May 9 abducted by suspected bandits, who invaded the institution while the students were reading for their first semester examination.

Although 21 students had been rescued, the remaining had yet to be rescued.

“In furtherance to the ongoing rescue operation and to sustain the onslaught, the IGP deployed the Air Component of Police Security Apparatus well trained for aerial surveillance, monitoring team as well as Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) to Kogi.

“The reinforcement is in response to IGP’s unwavering passion about protecting lives and property of all Nigerians especially the safety of our children in various schools in the country.

“The diligence and indomitable spirit of all the combined team had led to the rescue of additional seven (7) victims, bringing the total to Twenty-one (21).

“It is not over until it is over, so we won’t rest on our oars as all hands will be on deck to ensure all the students are safely rescued and perpetrators brought to deserved justice,’’ he said.

He added: “Already, the Kogi government as well as the university community are satisfied with the rescue operations so far and commended the indubitable, unassailable level of cooperation, collaboration and synergy amongst the security agencies, local vigilantes and hunters in the state.”

He said that the state Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha, thanked the IG for the deployment of the air component, the security personnel, and vigilantes/hunters for their show of patriotism and altruism to the people of Kogi.

“The CP also appreciates the vibrant pressmen in the state for their show of concern and empathy in the wake of the students’ abduction,” he said.



’The CP continues to solicit the cooperation, collaboration and solidarity of the good people of Kogi with the police and other security agencies to ensure adequate security of life and property of law-abiding residents of the state,’’ he said.