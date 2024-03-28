NPFL: Organisers, again, move Match Day 28 fixtures

Match Day 28 fixtures in the ongoing 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League will no longer hold over this weekend.

The Chief Operating Officer of the NPFL, Davidson Owumi, made this known in a letter he wrote on Wednesday.

Owumi disclosed that all the 10 Match Day 28 fixtures will now be held on April 3.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the change in date is as a result of this weekend’s state final matches in the 2024 Federation Cup competition.

“As you are aware that the 2024 Federation Cup state finals are scheduled for March 30 and March 31, kindly be informed that the Match Day 28 games earlier slated for April 2 have been re-arranged for Wednesday April 3 due to logistics reasons involving NPFL teams,” the COO said.

NAN reports that the matches were earlier moved to April 2 as a result of the Easter holidays and the Federation Cup matches.