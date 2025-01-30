NPFL: 3SC climb to second as Remo Stars survive home scare

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan on Wednesday sustained their upward surge in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League by beating visiting Nasarawa United FC of Lafia 2-0.

In their Match Day 21 fixture at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan before a relatively large crowd, the hosts were in command throughout.

This was in spite of a few scary moments.

Kabiru Tijani gave them an early lead with a low shot from the left side of the visitors’ penalty area into the net’s far corner in the 14th minute.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that they held on to their lead and extended it through substitute Sadiq Ibrahim’s 82nd minute goal.

Also Read:

3SC thus moved a step up the league ladder from third place into second place with 36 points from 20 matches, with one game outstanding.

They moved past Rivers United of Port Harcourt who can return into second place on Thursday when they host Bendel Insurance FC of Benin in another Match Day 21 fixture.

At the league’s apex position are Remo Stars Football Club of Ikenne who rallied from two goals down to beat visiting Abia Warriors of Umuahia 3-2 at the Remo Stars Stadium.

Goals from Ezekiel Ayodele and Ijoma Desouza in the 25th and 26th minutes respectively gave the visitors a surprise lead.

But the hosts were quick to overcome the shock.

Olamilekan Adedayo halved the deficit in the 38th minute, and Jabbar Malik drew them level in the opening minute of first half added time.

They went on to score the winner through Franck Mawuena eight minutes into the second half to move to 42 points from 21 matches, after 13 wins and three draws.

The win helped them to maintain a healthy lead of six points over second-placed 3SC and eight points over third-placed Rivers United.

In other Match Day 21 fixtures played on Wednesday, Ikorodu City FC whipped Kano Pillars 4-1 while El-Kanemi Warriors beat Rangers International 2-1.

Bayelsa United thrashed Sunshine Stars of Akure 4-1 in Yenagoa, while Akwa United drew 1-1 with visiting Lobi Stars of Makurdi in Uyo.

NAN reports that four matches are scheduled for Thursday in continuation of the league’s Match Day 21.

Post Views: 4