Gov. Mutfwang sacks five commissioners, appoints new ones

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has sacked five commissioners serving in his administration.

Samuel Jatau, Secretary to the State Government, disclosed the sacking of the commissioners in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Jos.

Jatau said the sacked commissioners included Chrysanthus Dawam, who served in the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning; Noel Nkup, who was in charge of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development; and Jamila Tukur, who was in charge of the Tourism, Culture and Hospitality ministry.

The SGG said that others affected by the development were Prof. Obed Goselle and Sule Haruna, who were in charge of Science and Technology and Commerce Ministries respectively.

Also Read:

Jatau, who did not advance reasons for the sack, added that the governor had approved the nomination of five new commissioners designates.

“The nominees are Mrs Joy Ramnap, Dr Sunday Alex, Slyvanus Dongtoe, Dr Nicolas Bamnong, and Cornelius Doeyok,” the SSG said in the statement.

Post Views: 2